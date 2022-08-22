Walking and cycling to be offered on prescription in South West
Parts of the South West will be given funding as part of a trial to offer walking and cycling on prescription.
Eleven local authority areas have been chosen to take part in the scheme, including Cornwall and Plymouth.
The trial, by the Department for Transport (DfT), is being rolled out across England and will see GPs refer patients to take part in activities.
The government said it was in a bid to improve mental and physical health.
Plymouth will receive £1.2m and Cornwall £844,641 for schemes including adult cycle training, cycle repair and maintenance, group-led cycle rides and a walking buddy programme.
'Positive step'
Walking and Cycling Minister Trudy Harrison said physical activity has "so many benefits".
She said: "It also has an enormous positive impact on physical and mental health, which is why we have funded these projects which will get people across the country moving and ease the burden on our NHS."
Matthew Boulter, a GP with Atlantic Medical Group in Penzance, said the trial was a "positive step".
"Any extra help with primary care when the workforce is stretched is always going to be a good thing," he said.
The pilots will be delivered between 2022 and 2025, with on-going monitoring and evaluation to support continued learning.