Exmoor tree nursery created in bid to tackle climate change
A tree nursery has been created in Devon in an aim to tackle climate change.
It is located in Exmoor National Park, 13.5% of which is already covered by trees.
It is hoped that will rise to 17% by 2050 by planting about 10,000 saplings a year.
Robin Offer, treescapes officer, said the nursery would bring "environmental benefits" and establish a "resilient, more wooded landscape".
It was set up with funding from Devon Environment Foundation, Devon Community Foundation and donations to CareMoor for Exmoor.
Amanda Keetley, executive director at Devon Environment Foundation, said it was "wonderful to provide the local community with a tangible way to tackle the climate and nature crises".
She added: "Our great hope is that other groups will take inspiration and learnings from the project to start-up similar nurseries all over Devon and beyond."