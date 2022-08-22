Murder arrest after death of man in Braunton

Police car
Officers arrested a 69-year-old woman on suspicion of murder

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in north Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a report of a stabbing in Braunton at about 14:35 BST on Sunday.

A man aged in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the man's next-of-kin had been informed and a 69-year-old woman from the north Devon area had been arrested and was in police custody.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

