Torbay Racism Review is published
A report focusing on racism in Torbay is just a "first step" at looking into the issue, those behind it say.
Torbay Council launched the Torbay Racism Review in September 2020 after global protests and mass demonstrations inspired by the death of George Floyd.
A review panel of five councillors and four community representatives have compiled the newly-published report.
They have given a list of recommendations to be implemented "immediately".
The chairman of the Torbay Racism Review Panel, Jermaine Atiya-Alla, said the report was "just the first step".
Recommendations to the council include:
- Employing a "dedicated and full-time" equality and diversity officer to develop an action plan addressing the key findings of the report
- An edict to "do more" to recruit an ethnically diverse workforce, and to encourage ethnic minorities to stand for election as councillors
- Develop partnerships with public bodies in Torbay to "address the issue of racism jointly"
- To have the review panel monitor progress on its recommendations and report updates in six months' time
Mr Atiya-Alla said: "It's been quite a long process, but we always wanted this to be a meaningful review and there are some real tangible and practical recommendations in the report that we will work with our partners to take forward as far as possible.
"It's also important to note that this review is just the first step and it will be an ongoing process to improve our approach to tackling racism, and making our services more accessible to people from ethnic minorities in Torbay."
