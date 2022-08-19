Police do not want reports of hosepipe ban breaches
- Published
People have been urged not to call the police to report hosepipe ban breaches.
Some forces said they had received 999 calls on the matter before restrictions were put in place.
Devon and Cornwall Police said any reports should be directed to South West Water and not emergency services.
Cornwall and north Devon will see a ban from Tuesday, with Thames Water on Wednesday; joining Welsh Water, Southern Water, South East Water and Yorkshire Water.
South West Water advised that "if you feel someone is breaking the ban, you can report it to us and we will investigate further".
Those using hosepipes during bans could face fines of up to £1,000 if taken to court, although water companies say they preferred "education over enforcement".
People have been encouraged to report neighbours if they spotted them repeatedly breaching bans.
Southern Water, which imposed a ban on 5 August, said: "We believe peer pressure is influencing behaviour as no-one wants to be the person on the street with a green lawn and shiny car.
"Our approach is to engage and educate customers when we are approached about people failing to follow the rules."
Devon and Cornwall Police said they have already seen "unprecedented demand" on their phone lines this summer, receiving more than 1,000 calls a day.
Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: "We are also already getting calls from people reporting breaches of the hosepipe ban due to come in next week - which should be directed to the water company."
A National Police Chiefs' Council spokesman said: "Breaches of hosepipe bans are a civil matter and should not be reported to the police.
"Any member of the public who has concerns about a potential breach should consider the advice from their water provider."