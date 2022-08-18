A38 crash motorcyclist sustains life-changing injuries
- Published
A motorcyclist sustained life-changing injuries in a crash on Wednesday morning, police have confirmed.
The crash involving a red Toyota Celica and a red Triumph motorbike happened on the A38, at about 8:55 BST.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to Derriford Hospital after the road was closed between Plympton and Lee Mill Bridge, to allow the air ambulance to land.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the Toyota driver was uninjured.
Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team and after a forensic investigation, the road was re-opened at about 15:45 BST.
Devon and Cornwall Police is asking anyone with any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries to get in touch, quoting log number 235 of 17/08/22.