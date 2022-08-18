Fake NHS boss Jon Andrewes faces £96,000 confiscation order
- Published
A bogus NHS boss who lied about his qualifications to secure top jobs will have to pay £96,000 after a Supreme Court ruling.
Jon Andrewes, 63, from Totnes, was jailed for two years in 2017 after holding senior roles in the NHS.
Andrewes lied his way into roles at a hospice and two South West health trusts, where he earned £643,602.91.
Earlier two Supreme Court judges agreed an appeal by the Crown over an original confiscation order made against him.
The ruling overturns Andrewes' successful appeal against the order.
Appeal agreed 'unanimously'
In 2017, Andrewes had admitted in court to obtaining money by deception when he secured a job at St Margaret's Hospice in Somerset.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud relating to his appointments as chairman of the Torbay Care Trust and of the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT).
Following his conviction he was ordered to hand over £96,737.24, which was agreed to be the "recoverable amount" of money he had available, a spokesperson for the Supreme Court said.
However, Andrewes had then successfully appealed against the confiscation order.
"The Court of Appeal allowed Mr Andrewes' appeal, making no confiscation order, and certified the question of whether or not a confiscation order in such circumstances would be disproportionate as a point of law of general public importance", a Supreme Court spokesman said.
'Staggering series of lies'
In response, the Crown took the order case to the Supreme Court, which has now "unanimously allowed the appeal".
Lord Hodge and Lord Burrows gave the judgment, with which Lord Kitchin, Lord Hamblen and Lord Stephens agreed.
In Andrewes' case in 2017, Exeter Crown Court heard that for 10 years he led an "outwardly prestigious life based on a staggering series of lies".
Among the fake claims he called himself "Dr", despite not having a PHD, and falsely claimed degrees from three universities, although he did have a Higher Education Certificate in Social Work.
In reality he spent most of his career as a probation officer, customs officer or youth worker.
The court heard he had made "significant progress" at the hospice but had "not actively done any damage" during his time in the roles.