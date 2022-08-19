Restoration work starts on 110-year-old pavilion in Torquay
Work is under way to restore a harbourside pavilion as it celebrates its 110th birthday.
The Art Nouveau Pavilion, in Torquay, Devon, opened in August 1912, but was last used 10 years ago.
Specialist survey work is taking place inside, before a restoration plan will be finalised and considered.
Torbay Council said the restoration was one of several projects that would benefit from Town Deal funding.
It said it had secured more than £21.9m to "revitalise and regenerate Torquay town centre".
Councillor Swithin Long said: "We are committed to ensuring the right future is established for the pavilion so it can be enjoyed by visitors once again."
The building on the resort's harbourside was first opened on Saturday 17 August 1912 as a concert hall, cinema and theatre.
It received Grade II listed status in 1973 before in later years being converted into a skating rink and a shopping arcade.
However, it was closed to the public in 2012.
Councillor Darren Cowell, the deputy leader of Torbay Council, said: "We are currently in discussions to bring the pavilion back under direct control of the council.
"If these discussions are successful, it will significantly move the restoration project forward - which we know the community are keen for us to do."
