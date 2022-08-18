Sutton Harbour: Man dies after being pulled from water
- Published
A man has died after he was found struggling in the water at a Plymouth harbour.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was aged in his 70s and was found unconscious at Sutton Harbour at about 22:30 BST Wednesday night.
Passers-by tried to revive the man, who was from the Kingsbridge area, but he died at the scene.
Officers said a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and was expected to make a full recovery.
Police and coastguard teams were called to reports of people in distress in the water.
Officers praised the "swift action of the public", in getting them out of the water and beginning to treat the unconscious man.
The death of the man, who has not been named, is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, police said.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch will also be investigating.
The British Fireworks Championships were held in Plymouth on Wednesday night, attracting large crowds to the area.