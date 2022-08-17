Jersey bird flu protection zone around St Peter farm
A protection zone has been declared around a Jersey farm hit by a bird flu outbreak.
Avian influenza was detected at a farm in St Peter and confirmed after samples taken from a bird that died at the weekend tested positive.
As a result, a further 18 birds at the farm were culled, the government said.
A 3km (1.8 miles) radius protection zone has been put in place around the farm, with bird keepers in the area required to isolate flocks.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf, minister for the environment, urged poultry farmers to follow isolation guidance.
'Bird housing mandatory'
He said: "We need the support of keepers across the Island to help reduce the likelihood of bird flu spreading here.
"While the housing of birds will be mandatory for those within the protection zone, those in other parts of the island are strongly recommended to house their birds too, if possible."
To protect local flocks, the government confirmed it would also cull feral hens and cockerels in the St Peter's Valley area.
Mr Renouf said it was important for bird keepers to put strict biosecurity measures in place.
He said: "There's a real need to prevent wild bird faeces from entering housing or runs, and so it's important for there to be a solid or impermeable roof overhead.
"Increased biosecurity measures will also play a key role in preventing the spread of bird flu, and owners should use disinfectant baths for their footwear at the entrance to flock units."
The protection zone will legally apply from 00:01 BST on Thursday.
