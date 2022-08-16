South West beach pollution alerts issued to swimmers
Pollution alerts have been issued for eight Devon and Cornwall beaches where people have been urged not to enter the water.
The Environment Agency's (EV) warnings come after heavy rainfall and flooding affected water quality.
In some cases signs have been put up at beaches warning people about the pollution.
Heavy rainfall along with high winds at tides can all affect sea water quality, the agency said.
Heavy rain fell in parts of Devon and Cornwall this week after a dry spell prompted the National Drought Group to move parts of the South West into official drought status on Friday.
The pollution risk warnings were issued for beaches at Budleigh Salterton, Exmouth, Paignton Sands, Goodrington, East Looe, Readymoney Cove, Par Sands, and Wherrytown.
'Health risks'
"Throughout the bathing season, daily pollution risk forecasts are made for a number of bathing waters where water quality may be temporarily reduced due to factors, such as heavy rainfall - as is the case today - wind or the tide," an EV spokesperson said.
"When the potential for a temporary reduction in water quality is forecast, we issue a pollution risk warning and advice against bathing.
"This enables bathers to make informed decisions regarding avoiding times or locations where the risk of pollution is higher than normal, and health risks from bathing may be higher than the annual classification suggests."