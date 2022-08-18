Howzat! Holsworthy cricketer's hamster stowed away in bag
- Published
A young cricketer was bowled over when he arrived at an away game to find his hamster inside his bag.
Gerbus had stowed away in Tyler Ivey's bag for the two-hour trip from Holsworthy in Devon to Liskeard in Cornwall, on Saturday.
"He's quite lively and mischievous," said the 15-year-old bowler, who was given a cold towel and some carrots for Gerbus during the game.
Tyler was later lent a bucket to take Gerbus home in.
'Loving life'
Before leaving for the match, Tyler said he had been "cleaning out his cage and put him on the bed".
"But I forgot to put him back, because when I got into the changing rooms he got out of the bag.
"I was surprised to see him walking around, he must have sneaked inside."
He thinks Gerbus must have slept the whole way to the game.
But after he got out of the bag "he was loving life", said Tyler.
"He was quite pampered, to be honest, and was loving the attention," Tyler added.