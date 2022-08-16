Brixham trawler Vigilance from 1926 wins renovation funding
Owners of one of the last remaining Brixham trawlers have received £2,000 to fund the vessel's renovations.
Vigilance, a Devon-based trawler, was built in 1926 at Uphams Shipyard in the town.
The cash has come from the Royal Warrant Holders Association, which is awarding 70 cash grants in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
Neil Murray, one of Vigilance's skippers, said the vessel was "desperately in need of funds".
Martin Purnell, co-founder of Channel Fisheries Limited and holder of a Royal Warrant, said: "It is important to preserve these wonderful boats which helped establish Brixham as the world famous port it is today."
Mr Murray said: "We are really grateful to the Royal Warrant Holders Charity Fund for this generous grant and to Martin Purnell for sponsoring the application.
"We are passionate about preserving Vigilance, but she needs lots of work to keep her sailing and this grant will help fund the restoration."