Speedboat sinks in River Exe, Devon
Rescue teams have dealt with a speedboat sinking, among numerous other callouts across a busy weekend in the South West.
The crew of the boat were rescued by the RNLI after they got into trouble on the River Exe in Devon on Saturday afternoon.
A boat taking on water off Burgh Island also had to be rescued on Saturday.
In Cornwall there were 22 coastguard rescue team callouts and 12 lifeboat launches on Saturday.
They involved people fainting and slipping on rocks, plus three incidents of missing children. They were all found.
Both Exmouth lifeboats were called to the River Exe off Turf Locks at about 17:20 BST on Saturday and found a 22ft speedboat had sunk.
All the people onboard were safely accounted for, an RNLI spokesperson said, and crews successfully re-floated the boat which was deemed a risk to others, in a "main navigation channel".
It was towed to Belshers Slipway, Exmouth.
Salcombe Lifeboat was called on Saturday night to assist a vessel in trouble between Burgh Island and Bantham Beach in south Devon, with one person on board.
There were also reports at Salcombe of members of the public needing help when their tender suffered engine failure.
Jill Rylance, from UK Coastguard, said they dealt with a range of calls in Cornwall on Saturday.
She said there were people "getting cut off" by the tide, swimmers in difficulty, and "quite a few incidents concerning people fainting or fitting on the coast yesterday, possibly due to the heat".
She advised people to bear in mind the extra-high spring tides expected later on Sunday which could lead to people becoming unexpectedly cut off.