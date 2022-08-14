Rail disruption continues across south west
- Published
Train passengers are warned of "severe disruption" to rail travel on Sunday after strikes were held.
Great Western Railway (GWR) said people should only use its trains "if absolutely necessary".
About 6,500 drivers who are members of the Aslef union walked out for 24 hours on Saturday in a dispute over pay.
A reduced GWR service will operate between Penzance and London Paddington. South Western Rail is running services from Exeter to London Waterloo.
Passengers have faced disruption over the summer due to several strikes, as unions have called for pay increases in line with inflation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.