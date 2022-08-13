Plymouth Pride: Plymouth Albion event held
A parade has taken place to mark Plymouth Pride 2022.
The event will last for two days for the first time, and aims to "unite and showcase the diversity and talent within the LGBTQ+ community in the local area", organisers said.
A parade set off from Devonport at 12:30 BST to the venue at Plymouth Albion RFC.
Speeches and live entertainment were due to take place until 21:00, followed by an after party until late.
The event was first held in in the city in Devonport Park 10 years ago before moving to the Hoe.
