Plymouth homes evacuated as blaze sweeps across field
- Published
Fire has damaged seven properties on a Plymouth housing estate and led to the temporary evacuation of 10 homes.
Residents from two blocks of flats in Beaufort Close, Barne Barton, have been told they cannot stay in their homes this weekend.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was investigating the cause of the blaze, which started in a playing field.
The fire service was called at about 13:30 BST and at its height 10 fire engines were at the scene.
