Plymouth: Garden rubbish collections to end early
- Published
Garden rubbish collections in Plymouth are to end early this year as the city council cuts costs to address a £13.6m budget overspend.
There will be one last round of collections starting on 15 August.
After that, residents are advised to take their garden waste to recycling centres or compost it themselves.
"We absolutely have to take urgent action to reduce the unprecedented overspend that we are projecting this year," said Councillor Mark Shayer.
The city council's deputy leader said stopping the collections earlier as opposed to in November as originally planned will save £200,000.
He cited "national issues beyond our control" as to why the council was in its current financial position, with the rise in energy costs and an extra £1m having to be spent on street lighting across Plymouth.
The city remains one of the last in the country to offer free garden waste collections, but that service has been temporarily suspended for one month due to staff shortages.
Mr Shayer added: "We really do not relish making any decisions that reduce services for Plymouth residents, but it would be irresponsible not to act quickly and let the problem get even worse."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.