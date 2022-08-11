Dartmouth 'milestone' passing out day for new navy officers
- Published
More than 140 men and women who have completed officer training have paraded at Britannia Royal Naval College.
Rear Adm Jude Terry, the Royal Navy's first female admiral, was among those inspecting officers at the passing out parade in Dartmouth.
She was joined by Second Sea Lord Vice Adm Martin Connell along with Britannia's Capt Sarah Oakley.
Capt Oakley called the passing out parade a "significant milestone" for the newly minted officers.
It was the first time a passing out parade has happened at the college with a female captain at the helm.
It comes as all of the fleet's four training bases, including HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, Cornwall, came under the command of women.
The former cadets have completed 29 weeks of training at the college, which turns them from civilians into junior naval officers.
Families and friends were in Dartmouth to witness the formal end of training on a day of pomp, ceremony and sunshine.
Capt Oakley, who became commanding officer at the college in May, said: "It marks the culmination of their successful journey at Dartmouth through Britannia Royal Naval College and also the start of the next phase of their careers in the Royal Navy."
Nursing Officer Kimberley Sharp, 28, said training had presented "physical, emotional and mental challenges, but it's the moments we're all together that has got us through it all".