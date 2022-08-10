Residents asked to put bins out earlier
North Devon Council is asking residents to put their bins and bags out by 06:00 on the day of collection.
The council said the earlier collection time was to enable crews to have more flexible working hours.
It added people can check when their rubbish was due to be collected by visiting the council's website.
Councillor Netti Pearson has thanked residents for their understanding over the changes.
