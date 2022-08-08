Date set for Jack Leslie statue to be unveiled in Plymouth
A date has been set for a statue of pioneering black footballer Jack Leslie to be unveiled in Plymouth.
The 12ft (3.7m) statue will be revealed on Friday 7 October at Home Park, the ground of Plymouth Argyle.
Leslie scored 137 goals for the club in the 1920s and '30s and was called up for England in 1925 before being denied the opportunity due to his race.
His three granddaughters said they hoped it "inspires the youth of tomorrow to reach for their own goals".
Lyn, Gill and Lesley, said: "We are all so excited to see the completed statue of grandad and join family and supporters at the unveiling.
"It will be amazing to see him, at long last, being acknowledged for the brilliant footballer he was, and we hope this monument inspires the youth of tomorrow to reach for their own goals."
Co-founders of the Jack Leslie campaign that has raised more than £139,000 for the statue, Greg Foxsmith and Matt Tiller, said: "The statue and plinth will celebrate Jack's life and achievements as well as tell the story of that injustice of 1925.
"It will be a proud moment for everyone involved when the monument is revealed outside Home Park, where Jack plied his trade for so many years."
The bronze-cast statue will be placed on a granite plinth outside the Lyndhurst and Devonport stands.
The unveiling ceremony will take place at 12:00 GMT on 7 October, with footballing dignitaries, campaign sponsors and supporters and members of Leslie's family being invited.
The following day Argyle welcome Accrington Stanley to Home Park, when many fans will be able to see the statue for the first time.