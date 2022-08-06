Further outbreak of bird flu recorded in Devon
Cases of bird flu have been recorded in poultry in Devon, officials confirmed.
The government reported avian influenza had been found on Friday at premises near Ashburton, Teignbridge.
A 3km (1.8 miles) protection zone and 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone has been put in place, with all affected poultry "humanely culled".
It is the seventh report of bird flu in Devon, with two disease control zones still in place in Tedburn St Mary and Newton St Cyres since April.
The government confirmed a total of 106 bird flu cases had been recorded in England since the beginning of 2022.
