Exmouth rescue alert after personal watercraft breaks down
- Published
A personal watercraft rider sparked a rescue mission after his vessel broke down at sea.
The craft suffered engine failure off Orcombe Point near Exmouth and the rider was struggling to swim it back to shore, said the RNLI.
Exmouth RNLI launched a lifeboat at about 20:00 BST on Thursday to locate the rider who had made it to the beach.
The lifeboat crew took the rider on board and towed the craft which was sitting low in the water to safety.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.