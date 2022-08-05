Devon blaze rages across 100 acres of wheat
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a blaze that spread across about 100 acres of wheat in Devon.
Eight fire engines were called to the fire, which broke out at about 16:00 BST on Thursday, at Newton St Cyres.
A drone and beaters were also used to tackle the blaze said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.
Farmers also created fire breaks on the land with two tractors. It is believed the blaze started accidentally.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.