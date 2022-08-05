Torbay: Council appeals to landlords to help housing crisis
Torbay Council is encouraging private landlords to help solve a growing housing crisis.
The council needs homes for families, couples and single people looking for permanent homes.
It believes landlords in the area have properties to rent, which could be made available to give people a secure home.
"We need to house our families in order for children to take up school spaces in September," says council leader Steve Darling.
He continued: "Many households are struggling to find affordable properties due to recent rent increases and the threat of losing their home is very real for many ordinary families working in essential, frontline roles."
Despite the large influx of summer visitors, Torbay Council said there was a lack of permanent housing for people in need and those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
The demand is for everything from rooms in shared houses to entire six-bedroom family homes.
'Huge difference'
The council is promising a series of benefits for any landlords who come forward to help including a five-week deposit and a month's rent in advance as well as full control over who moves into a property.
Darren Cowell, deputy leader of Torbay Council, is appealing to "buy-to-let investors" or people who have inherited properties from deceased parents that have not yet been sold.
"We know there are landlords out there with homes of all sizes and we'd love them to get in touch," he said.
"If you're a landlord with a home to offer, you'll be making a huge difference to people's lives and giving families their 'forever' home."
