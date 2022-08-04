Mid Devon waste: Decision due on three-weekly bin collection
Plans to make black bag bin collections once every three weeks in parts of Devon could be signed off on Tuesday.
The cabinet of Mid Devon District Council will have the final say on whether to go ahead with the scheme.
Under the plans, food waste would be collected weekly, recycling and garden waste collected every two weeks and non-recyclable waste every three weeks.
More than 37,000 wheelie bins would be delivered across the district ahead of the launch of the scheme in October.
Trials took place in 2021 in both urban and rural areas including Holcombe Rogus and Canal Hill in Tiverton.
The council said the results were "favourable with significant increases to recycling rates being demonstrated and positive feedback received".
As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council said it was committed to increase recycling rates to 60% by 2025 and 65% by 2035 in line with both county-wide and national targets.
Currently the rate is around 53% - a figure that has "remained fairly static for a number of years".
The cost of the change is estimated to be £890,000, including £750,000 for buying bins and anti-seagull sacks and delivering them to properties.
Long-term savings are projected to be around £160,000 a year, which does not include the potential extra revenue from more recycling being collected and sold on.
