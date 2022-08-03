Exmouth RNLI rescues two stranded paddleboarders

RNLI boatRNLI/John Thorogood
The two people on inflatable paddleboards has become stranded on a sandbank

Exmouth RNLI volunteers rescued two paddleboarders stranded on a sandbank on Tuesday.

The inshore lifeboat crew attended a 999 call at 19:39 BST, reporting two members of the public stranded on a sandbank 300m off Brandy Head, Budleigh Salterton.

Both paddleboarders were rescued and returned to shore - neither reported any injuries or required medical attention.

The RNLI crew stood down at 20:20 BST.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics