Exmouth RNLI rescues two stranded paddleboarders
- Published
Exmouth RNLI volunteers rescued two paddleboarders stranded on a sandbank on Tuesday.
The inshore lifeboat crew attended a 999 call at 19:39 BST, reporting two members of the public stranded on a sandbank 300m off Brandy Head, Budleigh Salterton.
Both paddleboarders were rescued and returned to shore - neither reported any injuries or required medical attention.
The RNLI crew stood down at 20:20 BST.
