North Devon Show returns after two-year absence
- Published
The North Devon Show is set to get under way after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organisers say the event, which celebrates the region's rural, agricultural and equestrian heritage, is expecting a bumper crowd.
This year's show features livestock classes and a horticultural show at Barton Farm in Umberleigh.
There will also be family entertainment including a circus, fairground rides, a BMX display team and live music.
Show secretary Theresa Soanes said: "We're all delighted that the show is back, and from the messages we've received it's been really missed by the north Devon public.
"A number of visiting tourists enjoy the event too, and this year we'd like to make it as family friendly as possible, with extra entertainment laid on to accompany all the traditional events."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.