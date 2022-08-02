Dartmoor sheep horns painted green as thefts rise
Dartmoor farmers have resorted to painting the horns of sheep in an attempt to thwart livestock thieves.
The green paint is aimed at allowing farmers to track their livestock amid a rise in thefts of animals and equipment from farms.
Moorland farmer Neil Cole said the thefts were "soul destroying".
Theft of farmers' livestock, vehicles and fuel is on the rise due to the UK's cost-of-living crisis, according to a new countryside crime report.
Mr Cole said: "Turning up in the morning and finding out your £9,500 quad bike's been stolen, your sheep are stolen or a dog's been in there and ripped them to bits, is soul destroying.
"We are artists trying to create these lovely animals for the the market, for food, and then somebody comes in and sticks a boot straight through it."
Rural crime claims payouts between January and March were more than 40% higher than in 2021, insurer NFU Mutual said.
It warned rising food prices could see livestock thefts increase further and contaminated meat enter the food chain.
And it is urging the the government to launch a national taskforce to deal with rural crime.
Farmers are also getting advice from Devon and Cornwall Police on how to beat the criminals with technology, for instance with GPS to locate stolen animals.