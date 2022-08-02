Motorcyclist dies in Teignmouth road crash
A motorcyclist has died in a road crash involving an SUV in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the rider, in his 70s, was involved in a crash with a black Kia Sportage towing a caravan in Teignmouth just after 12:00 BST on Monday.
They collided on Bishopsteignton Road, near Broadmeadow Industrial Estate.
The road was closed for seven hours for an investigation after the rider, on a Zontes motorcycle, from Paignton, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Kia driver was uninjured.
Officers said they were seeking witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.
