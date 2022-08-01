Devon athlete Pavey steps up for disabled athletics day
Olympic athlete Jo Pavey turned out to support a sports day for disabled people.
The long distance runner said there may have been a future paralympian at the 10th Have a Go Athletics Day.
Community Equality Disability Action teamed up with the South West Athletics Academy to host the event on 26 July at Exeter Arena.
Anyone with learning or physical disabilities was welcome to try activities such as sprints and relays.
Pavey, from Devon, said: "Some of them are going on to achieve massive things and some people are here because they've never tried athletics before and there might be a future Paralympian here who doesn't know it yet.
"But more than anything it's all about enjoyment, getting out here and enjoying the sport that they deserve to do."