Exeter sex attack investigation police seek witnesses

Police car
Police say the couple approached a small group of people and asked for a lighter

Police have appealed for help from a couple seen near where a woman was sexually assaulted in Exeter city centre.

The woman was the victim of a "serious" assault at about 02:00 BST on 15 July at the side of Exeter library near to Vaults nightclub, said officers.

Police said a man and a woman passed the area after the attack.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being involved in a sexual offence has been bailed until 12 August.

Det Con Michele Green said: "We are appealing for two specific witnesses who we believe were in the exact area following the reported incident.

"A male and a female were passing by when they approached a small group of people at the side of the library and asked for a lighter.

"This couple may have information which could prove vital to the investigation."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics