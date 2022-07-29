Exeter sex attack investigation police seek witnesses
- Published
Police have appealed for help from a couple seen near where a woman was sexually assaulted in Exeter city centre.
The woman was the victim of a "serious" assault at about 02:00 BST on 15 July at the side of Exeter library near to Vaults nightclub, said officers.
Police said a man and a woman passed the area after the attack.
A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being involved in a sexual offence has been bailed until 12 August.
Det Con Michele Green said: "We are appealing for two specific witnesses who we believe were in the exact area following the reported incident.
"A male and a female were passing by when they approached a small group of people at the side of the library and asked for a lighter.
"This couple may have information which could prove vital to the investigation."