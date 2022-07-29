Sail GP returns to Plymouth
The sport of Sail GP returns to Plymouth this weekend for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix.
The event features catamarans that raise out of the water on foils racing at speeds of up to100kph (62mph).
The event brought more than 27,000 spectators and £6.9m to the city last year.
Four-time Olympic gold medal winning sailor Ben Ainslie, who leads the British team said it was "incredibly exhilarating".
It is the third event of the season, following opening events in Bermuda and Chicago and is being held in partnership with Plymouth City Council.
Mr Ainslie said: "I grew up not far from here on the Fal Estuary so to have the opportunity to race on home waters is really, really special."
Strong winds are expected, which will help the boats reach fast speeds.
He said: "It's really fast, high impact, exciting races that last about 10 to 15 minutes.
"We do three races a day so it is all done in an hour and a half window.
"It's sailing like you have never really seen it before."
The crews wear safety equipment including helmets and goggles because of the speeds they reach.
"There is nothing compares to getting up on the foils and getting close to 100kph," Mr Ainslie added.
"There aren't many power boats that can go that fast let alone sail boats.
"Its phenomenal and incredibly exhilarating."
The races begin at 14:00 BST on Saturday and Sunday, and will be finished by 15:30.