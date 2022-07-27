Woman hit by car in Crediton is airlifted to hospital

Crediton High StreetGoogle
The crash involved a pedestrian and a Mazda

An "elderly" woman was hit by a car on a high street in Devon.

Police said the woman was flown to hospital by air ambulance with potentially serious injuries.

Officers said the crash took place in Crediton High Street at about 13:00 BST and involved a Mazda car and a pedestrian.

The road was closed while crash investigators examined the scene and was reopened at about 15:00.

