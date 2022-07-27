Rail strike disruption in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
There will be no trains into Cornwall or beyond Exeter on Wednesday due to rail strikes, Great Western Railway (GWR) said.
GWR said there would be no rail services available on any branch lines in Devon - including Barnstaple, Exmouth, Paignton, and Okehampton.
The rail provider said a significantly limited service would operate as a result of the strike action.
It asked people to only travel on strike days if absolutely necessary.
The rail company said, due to the timing of the strike action, services on the days following strikes would also be affected.
A strike by more than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies is due to go ahead after talks failed last week.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.