Police investigate alleged Brixham coast path assault
Police are appealing for witnesses following reports on social media of a serious assault in the Brixham area.
Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were made aware of a social media post which it described as "incredibly disturbing".
The post alleged the attack took place on the coast path between Berry Head and Sharkham Point on Sunday morning.
Officers said the matter had not been reported to the force and urged any victim to contact police.
Insp Andrea Kingdon said there had been comments on the post "claiming that this matter isn't a one-off".
She said: "I wish to reassure our public that we are taking this matter seriously and will be increasing patrols in the area, but at this time no reports have been made to us, and therefore no victim identified."
Insp Kingdon said it was "vital that if you have been a victim or you know a person who has been attacked that you reach out to the police and report this".
She added: "We will believe you and will support you.
"If you are the victim being referred to in the social media posts, please contact the police on 999 so we can support you."
Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Berry Head and Sharkham Point on Sunday or who may have information to come forward.