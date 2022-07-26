Exeter Chiefs stadium bars renamed in cultural rebrand
Exeter Chiefs rugby club have renamed the bars at their stadium as part of a rebrand.
The club had been criticised for continued use of Native American imagery and as part of the rebrand, a new logo will be used from next season.
The bars at the Sandy Park stadium have now been named after castles in Devon.
The former Wigwam Bar is now called the Woodbury Castle Bar, and the Pow Wow Bar is the Powderham Castle Bar.
The new logo reflects the region's connection with the Celtic Iron Age Dumnonii Tribe, which the club say was based in Devon, Cornwall and parts of Somerset for "many hundreds of years before the Roman occupation from AD43".
Other bar changes include the Tomahawk Bar becoming the Dartmouth Castle, and the Buffalo and Bison changing to the Castle Drogo and the Haldon Belvedere.
The Cheyenne Bar is now the Compton Castle and the Campfire Grill is now the Totnes Castle.
'History, grandeur and pride'
In a statement the club said: "With our roots deeply entrenched here in Devon, we are using our new Exeter Chiefs rebrand as the perfect opportunity to rename our bars and catering outlets here at Sandy Park after some of the magnificent castles within the region.
"Castles represent the history, grandeur, and pride we feel about Devon, and we wanted to transmit this on our award-winning match days."
The next match to be played at Sandy Park sees England's Women's rugby team, the Red Roses, take on the USA on 3 September.
The first game for the newly branded Chiefs will see them take on champions Leicester Tigers in the opening match of the Premiership season, on 10 September.
