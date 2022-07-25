Triathlete with Down's syndrome is Guinness World Record holder
A woman with Down's syndrome who is the first to complete a sprint triathlon has become a Guinness World Record holder.
Jade Kingdom, 35, also raised £20,000 for the North Devon Hospice.
The challenge in London saw her complete a 750m (820 yard) swim, 20km (12 mile) cycle and 5km (3 mile) run.
Guinness World Record bosses said she was now a "poster girl" for people who thought they might not be able to get into the record books.
Ms Kingdom, from Barnstaple, Devon, completed the challenge on 7 August in two hours, 39 minutes and 55 seconds.
Craig Glenday, editor of Guinness World Records, said it was going to be in the records book "alongside people like Usain Bolt and some of the biggest names".
He said: "For me, that's exactly what we want - she represents a certain aspect of society who might think they're not able to get into the record books.
"She's become a poster girl for anyone who thinks it is not for them."
Ms Kingdom said she was "very excited" at receiving the award.
'Officially amazing'
Her mother, Judy Kingdom, said she was "extremely proud" of her daughter.
She said: "I never thought in my wildest dreams that she would get such a record.
"But she really does work very hard, she trains incessantly."
Other challenges she has completed have included beating the Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway in Devon to the top of its cliff in a 500ft (152m) ascent earlier this year.
When asked if she was "officially amazing", a phrase which features on her record certificate, she said: "Yes, I am."
She also said she was already training for her next challenge: a six-mile (10km) swim in the River Serpentine in Hyde Park, London.
