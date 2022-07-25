Plymouth stabbing: Two men released on bail after arrests
Two men arrested following a stabbing in Plymouth have been released on police bail.
They were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after police were called to a disturbance in Albert Road on Friday.
Officers found one man with stab wounds to the leg and another with a head injury, but their injuries were not life-threatening.
The men were bailed until 20 August, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
