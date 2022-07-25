Plymouth stabbing: Two men released on bail after arrests

Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Albert Road

Two men arrested following a stabbing in Plymouth have been released on police bail.

They were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm after police were called to a disturbance in Albert Road on Friday.

Officers found one man with stab wounds to the leg and another with a head injury, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

The men were bailed until 20 August, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

