Plymouth night bus plans among new safety measures
A trial night bus service is to start thanks to more than £670,000 secured for safety measures around Plymouth.
It follows recommendations to tackle violence against women after the murder of teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod.
Ms McLeod was murdered in November after being attacked as she waited for a bus in the city.
The night bus trial will include trained marshals on board and target key closing times of Plymouth's night-time industry.
The money, from the Home Office Safer Streets 4 initiative, was secured by the University of Plymouth, the city council and Devon and Cornwall Police.
The funding will also go towards tackling neighbourhood crime, anti-social behaviour and the recommendations of Violence Against Women and Girls.
Council leader Richard Bingley said: "We know that women and girls, in particular, want to see change and I am delighted to see that these carefully selected projects will really help us continue on our journey to make Plymouth feel safer.
"And I am sure our pub and club goers as well as people who work in the night-time economy will be pleased to see financial support for a night bus.
"As a city we are acknowledging there are problems with the lack of taxis and late night buses, funding towards a night bus trial could help.
In May, car valeter Cody Ackland, 24, was sentenced to a minimum of 31 years in jail for the murder of Ms McLeod.
