Farewell service held for the Bishop of Plymouth
A farewell service has been held for the Bishop of Plymouth.
The Right Reverend Nick McKinnel, who is retiring in August, has been in the ministry for 42 years and Plymouth's Anglican bishop since 2015.
A Choral Evensong took place at Exeter Cathedral for his farewell.
He said he had enjoyed the "big things and big challenges", as well as just "being a shepherd" in day-to-day work; but was "looking forward to having more time for family and hobbies".
'Tragedies and goodness'
The bishop said the shootings in the Keyham area of the city last August was one of the most significant events of his time in the role.
He led a service of prayer and reflection for the city after the tragedy which saw five people killed.
He said all the local churches "responded really well" and showed that "even in the most difficult situations, God can be present and is present".
He said: "In many ways the Christian faith makes sense both of the tragedies of life but also the goodness and kindness of humanity ... it makes sense of life and the world."
Bishop Nick processes out of @ExeterCathedral with fellow clergy at the end of a farewell choral evensong this afternoon to mark his retirement as Bishop of Plymouth #praygrowserve @NMckinnel pic.twitter.com/x7y31db2hS— Diocese of Exeter (@CofEDevon) July 24, 2022
Rev McKinnel, who is married and has four children and nine grandchildren, has had responsibility for parishes across Dartmoor, Torbay and west Devon, as well as the city itself.
He is also the first chancellor of Plymouth Marjon University.
He has been nominated to be the High Sheriff of Devon in 2023 and will be 68 when he takes on his new role.
He will be succeeded as Bishop of Plymouth by the Reverend Prebendary James Grier, who is due to be consecrated on 29 September.
