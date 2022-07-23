Plymouth stabbing: Devon and Cornwall Police arrest two men
Two men have been arrested following a stabbing in Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police said armed police were called to reports of a disturbance in Albert Road at about 19:30 BST on Friday.
Two men were taken to hospital - one with stab wounds to the leg and the other with a head injury. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.
Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Officers said it was "believed at this stage that all parties are known to each other".
They added people in the area could "expect to see an increased police presence overnight and on Saturday as inquiries continue".
