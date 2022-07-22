Devon and Cornwall police officer summonsed for attempted rape
- Published
A serving police officer has been summonsed in connection with an attempted rape charge.
PC Matt Tregale has been summonsed in connection with charges of attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration and coercive and controlling behaviour.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he was currently suspended from duty.
The force said the alleged incidents took place while the officer was off duty between 2006 and 2021.
PC Tregale, 33, will appear in connection with the eight offences at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
