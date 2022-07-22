Pine marten project for Dartmoor and Exmoor
- Published
Critically endangered pine martens could be reintroduced to the South West for the first time in 150 years.
Conservation organisations said they hoped the nocturnal mammals could be released in autumn 2024.
They are working with both the Exmoor and Dartmoor national park authorities to identify two suitable sites.
Pine martens used to be among Britain's most common mammals, but were pushed to the brink of extinction in England.
This was due to loss of habitat and persecution, the organisations said.
In Victorian times they were shot for sport, trapped for their fur and persecuted by gamekeepers so they disappeared from the South West in the 1880s.
The National Trust, the Devon Wildlife Trust and the Woodland Trust are behind the Two Moors Pine Marten Project.
Leaders are now in discussions with residents, farmers, landowners and other land users to assess the impact of the plans on the environment and surrounding businesses.
By the beginning of the 20th century, Britain's remaining pine martens were limited to the north-west Scottish highlands, and small pockets of territory in the uplands of northern England and Wales.
'Charismatic creatures'
A study published in 2021 found that south west England's low density of major roads coupled with a network of woodlands and wooded valleys, often connected by river catchment areas, would provide enough habitat for pine martens to thrive.
Sarah Bryan, chief executive of Exmoor National Park Authority, said: "We're pleased to be looking at the possibility of making these charismatic creatures part of Exmoor's rich natural heritage once again."
Ed Parr Ferris, conservation manager with the Devon Wildlife Trust, said: "As communities rightly seek to plant more woodlands to address carbon and climate, it is vital we also bring back the wildlife and wild processes that make those woodlands alive and functioning properly."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.