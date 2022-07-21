Girl hit by car in Paignton is seriously injured
A 13-year-old girl has been hit by a car and seriously injured.
Police said the girl was on foot when she was hit by a Seat Leon in Paignton, Devon.
Officers said the teenager was found at the scene, at the junction of Marldon Road and Pines Road, with "significant serious injuries".
She was initially taken to Torbay District Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.
The junction was closed for six hours while police investigated the crash. No arrests have been made.
Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those with dashcam footage, to contact them.
