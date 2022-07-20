Axminster manslaughter arrest over death of man who ran from police
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of a man who ran from police.
Avon and Somerset Police officers had tried to speak to a man in Axminster in Devon, about a burglary on their patch.
He ran off and was later found unconscious in the Lyme Road area. He was taken to hospital where he died.
A man in his 30s, from the Axminster area, is in custody, police said. Avon and Somerset Police has referred itself to the police watchdog.
The force said it had sent officers to Axminster - which is covered by Devon and Cornwall Police - to arrest a man wanted on suspicion of burglary.
Officers approached a man who was sitting in a car at a service station on Lyme Road at about 10:30 BST on Tuesday but he ran off.
A short time later, Devon and Cornwall Police received a call from a member of the public and found the man unconscious nearby.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he later died. His next of kin have been informed, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Following the victim's death, the man was further arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.
The road was closed for several hours and some cordons are still in place, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Avon and Somerset Police said it had informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and a mandatory referral would be made.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.