Hemerdon mine could reopen in early 2023
- Published
Tungsten mining could restart near Plymouth in early 2023 a pit owner has said.
Mark Thompson, the executive vice chairman at Tungsten West, said there was "deep and strategic value" in the Hemerdon mine's deposits.
It reverses a decision in April to put plans on hold to reopen the mine.
Mr Thompson said a new plan would cut costs by "streamlining processes" and provide greater security in light of geopolitical events.
He said: "I remain convinced of the deep and strategic value of the Hemerdon deposit in light of current geopolitical events where security of supply of critical minerals becomes ever more relevant."
In March, the firm said it planned to restart operations in 2023 and would employ about 300 people.
The disused Hemerdon Mine was taken over by Tungsten West in 2019.
The mine was previously operated by Australian mining company Wolf Minerals Ltd, but it filed for administration in 2018.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.