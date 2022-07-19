Man found with serious head injuries in Exeter
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being found with head injuries in Exeter, police have said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were investigating how the man was seriously injured after being found in New North Road at about 03:20 BST.
The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital in Plymouth, where he was described as in a critical but stable condition.
Police said they had been carrying out inquiries in the area.
Officers have appealed for witnesses, or anyone who may dashcam or doorbell footage from the area.
