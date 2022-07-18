'Smelly' black sand on beach investigated
- Published
People are advised to keep off a section of beach because of a reported pollution incident.
East Devon District Council said there was a "large patch of black and smelly sand" at the east end of Exmouth beach.
South West Water (SWW) said "all of our assets in the area are operating as expected".
The council said people should not bathe between Orcombe Point and Exmouth lifeboat station "until this is resolved".
SWW said it would continue to "monitor the situation".
The Environment Agency is also investigating.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.