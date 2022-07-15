Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after Devon crash
A man has potentially life-changing injuries after a crash in Devon.
Emergency services were called to the crash involving a grey Ford Focus and a pedestrian on Tedburn Road near Pathfinder Village.
The pedestrian, a man in his 40s, was by his parked red Nissan when the crash happened at about 08:15 BST on Thursday, police said.
He was taken to Derriford Hospital by air ambulance. The Ford Focus driver was not injured.
The road was closed for five hours while officers investigated.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them, quoting log number 159 of 14/07/22.
